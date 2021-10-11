Advertisement

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor has said that starring in the period drama has “changed her life” in many ways.

The 26-year-old actress shot to global fame when the Netflix juggernaut was released on Christmas Day 2020 and quickly became the most-watched series of all time on the streaming platform, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Phoebe Dynevor said: “I’d say ‘Bridgerton’ has definitely changed my life. But not only in the things that have come from the job, but also just the experience of it and meeting the most incredible people; just learning so much from working so hard for that period of time.”

Manchester-born Phoebe Dynevor, who is the daughter of actress Sally Dynevor, who has played Sally Metcalfe on ‘Coronation Street’ for over 30 years, played the role of Daphne Bassett, Duchess of Hastings, the fourth Bridgerton child and eldest daughter of the Bridgerton family.

The star talked about how much she had learned as a professional by landing the opportunity to star in the mammoth hit.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Phoebe Dynevor added: “You just learn so much about being an actor and how much your body can take, in a way. That was a huge learning experience for me and it changed a lot of things in my life.”

Her star turn in Bridgerton came after nine long months of unsuccessful auditions in LA, and she was just about to give up and head home when the audition for Daphne came through.

Phoebe Dynevor, who started her career as a teen on the hit BBC drama ‘Waterloo Road’, also shared advice she would offer her younger self.

She said: “The advice I’d give to my younger self? Stay in your own lane, maybe. Stop focusing on the noise and the expectations of others, and focus on what makes you happy. The rest will come if you keep your head down.”

