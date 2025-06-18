In a world where anime fans obsess over the newest shonen battle or Studio Ghibli masterpiece, some cinematic gems quietly slip through the cracks. Penguin Highway is one of those rare films. It doesn’t have the mainstream buzz, but what it does have is a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Yet despite that, many anime lovers still haven’t given it a shot. So here’s all you need to know about Penguin Highway, a film that possibly may end up becoming your new favorite.

What Is The Story Of Penguin Highway?

Penguin Highway is based on a 2010 novel by Tomihiko Morimi and was adapted into an anime film by Studio Colorido in 2018. It was directed by Hiroyasu Ishida, with a screenplay by Makoto Ueda.

Based on Tomihiko Morimi’s novel of the same name, Penguin Highway is a visually spectacular tale of adolescence, magic, innocence, imagination, heartache, and growing up. – Penguin Highway pic.twitter.com/VbF4jjPkek — Deep (@Deep_dreaming) April 6, 2025

The story is about Aoyama, a ten-year-old boy who likes science experiments more than games on the playground. Penguins start to show up in his normal Japanese town one summer, but they do so in strange and random ways. When Aoyama tries to learn more about where they came from, he finds a magical floating sphere in the woods, a strange woman he calls “The Lady” who seems to have superhuman powers, and a reality that is beyond space and time.

But this isn’t just a fantasy or sci-fi film, despite all the mystery and penguin mayhem. The film also encapsulates the themes of childhood, first loves, and the bittersweet experience of growing up, making it a must-watch for all.

After digesting the movie, I think the most impressive thing about Penguin Highway is how Hiroyasu Ishida managed to build the entire film around the idea of "paths", the theme is everywhere. pic.twitter.com/XoYqwyVhWB — kViN 🌈🕒 (@Yuyucow) October 11, 2018

What Makes Penguin Highway So Special?

At first glance, Penguin Highway might seem like just another anime movie. But if you continue watching it, then you’ll realize the true beauty of this cinematic marvel. This film doesn’t rush. It lets you sit with its strangeness, its soft summer vibe, and its slightly surreal mood.

It’s the kind of movie that makes you laugh at something totally absurd and then, almost without warning, makes you feel a lump in your throat. Not because something tragic happens, but because it captures that strange yet appealing feeling of growing up. That moment when the world still feels full of wonder, but you’re starting to realize it’s more complicated than it seems.

Studio Colorido really went all in while crafting this masterpiece. The animation is crisp, vibrant, and full of warmth. Every scene feels like a sweet remembrance of summer, the sun-drenched streets, the fluttering leaves, and the kind of lazy afternoons that make you go nostalgic.

Penguin Highway might not have raked in massive box office numbers or trended all over social media, but it’s still worth your watch. So if you’re looking for something a little offbeat, a little nostalgic, and a whole lot beautiful, Penguin Highway is waiting. Just don’t be surprised if you come out of it with a soft spot for penguins and a heart full of summer.

Penguin Highway Trailer

For more such stories, check out TV updates

Must Read: Rick & Morty Season 8 Quietly Changes A Longstanding Tradition—Did You Catch It?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News