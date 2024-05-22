Demon Slayer: Hashiras Training Arc got new ending song to its new released episode and most importantly, it is been HYDE and MY FIRST STORY that was official posted on Twitter and the song name is Eikyū -Tokoshie-” (Eternity -Eternity-).

According to the sources the song has already been used in the second episode of Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc that has been released recently.

Furthermore, HYDE and MY FIRST STORY had also performed the current trending opening song of Demon Slayer: Hashiras Training Arc, “Mugen” (Dreams).

Nevertheless, both the songs are masterpieces just like the current anime season of Demon Slayer.

Detailed Overview of Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc:

The Demon Slayer: Hashiras Training Arc is one of the most anticipated shows of this season, which premiered with a one hour episode that was released last month April 09, 24. The first episode got a massive response and especially its opening theme by HYDE and MY FIRST STORY.

The season captures the essence of each and every Hashiras portrayed in the show with their past life and their entering into the final stage of the series.

Additional details on Demon Slayer:

The first season of Demon Slayer was undoubtedly a blockbuster show in the shounen genre. The anime got popular for its different art style, diverse characters, feel good opening and ending theme and Action.

After a huge success, it got its first movie premiere, The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, which became the highest grossing anime movie in Japan.

The Entertainment District Arc of the anime has some coolest fights of the century and it’s opening theme is “Zankyō Sanka”. ‘Song of Reverberation ‘ was a huge hit.

