Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle surpassed expectations in pre-sales at the Chinese box office. Despite the political tensions, it is minting impressive moolah at the ticket windows. However, Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial witnessed limited growth on Saturday. With that, surpassing the opening weekend of Avatar 2 now looks out of reach. Scroll below for the day 2 collection!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle China Box Office Day 2 Collection

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Akaza’s Return earned $20.8 million on its second day in China, from over 170K screenings. It witnessed a limited 26% growth compared to $16.5 million garnered on the opening day.

Infinity Castle has scored the second-highest Saturday for a Japanese film in China. It remained only behind Suzume, which had brought in $22.5 million, back in 2023. However, the latest Demon Slayer movie did score the biggest Saturday for a non-Chinese film in 2025. The two-day total concludes at $40 million, including previews.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown at the China box office:

Previews: $2.7 million

Day 1: $16.5 million

Day 2: $20.8 million

Total: $40 million

The word-of-mouth is spectacular, and the Japanese animated dark fantasy action film has also passed the audience test with raving reviews. But there’s a reduction in screen count, which is limiting the growth at the ticket windows. For Sunday, it has clocked $6.5 million in pre-sales but will screen at 166K screens. This means a further reduction of 4K screens from Saturday.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle vs Avatar 2 opening weekend in China

Infinity Castle was predicted to gross an opening weekend of over $55-65 million in China. But going by the current trends, the debut weekend will land somewhere around $55 million. Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial may fall short of surpassing Avatar – The Way Of Water ($57.1 million), which means it will score the 4th biggest opening weekend for a non-Chinese film.

Check out the top 3 opening weekends for non-Chinese films in China:

F9: $136.1 million Godzilla vs Kong: $69.2 million Avatar – The Way Of Water: $57.1 million

