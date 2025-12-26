Demon Slayer has transformed the entire mood of modern anime and manga, and its impact remains strong years after 2020. Its sales proved the impact with hard numbers, pushing the series to become the seventh best-selling manga of all time.

Then the Infinity Castle film arrived this year with a wild turnout in the theaters, becoming the highest-grossing anime film ever. The manga creator Koyoharu Gotouge deserves a lot of the credit for Demon Slayer’s massive success.

However, fans now have one question on their minds. What’s next for the Demon Slayer artist?

Koyoharu Gotouge Dropped A Tease

The famous creator provided a tease about upcoming projects through Demon Slayer Fanbook 2 in February 2021. “After Demon Slayer, I want to draw a science fiction romantic comedy that will make people laugh until their stomachs hurt. I love old alien movies!” Gotouge said, per ComicBook.com.

‘Demon Slayer’ Author Koyoharu Gotouge Revealed her plan to start a New Manga: “After Demon Slayer, I want to draw a science fiction romantic comedy that will make people laugh until their stomachs hurt. I love old alien movies!” (via Kimetsu no Yaiba Official Fanbook 2 (2021) pic.twitter.com/Uy18JFDtx4 — Anime Rave (@AniRave) November 23, 2025

It sounded like an unexpected new direction, far away from swords, demons, and tragedy. However, fan interests instantly shot up as readers tried to imagine how a master of emotional action could handle romance, sci-fi, and comedy in one package.

Sci Fi Romance Manga Buzz Grows After 2021 Reveal

Soon after Gatouge’s comments, 2021 brought Yukinobu Tatsu’s Dandadan on Jump+, another science fiction romantic comedy with aliens. The timing felt odd, as both ideas seemed to appear close to each other. Many treated it like a curious coincidence linked by fate, rather than rivalry.

Even with all this buzz, Gotouge offered no further details. There’s no title, release window, or design previews available yet, which has prompted many to think that Gatouge could be joking about exploring the romance genre.

Silence From Gotouge Builds Even More Curiosity

Since Demon Slayer ended in 2020, no new manga series has come from Gotouge. Only art related to Demon Slayer arrived, especially to celebrate Infinity Castle’s massive box office success.

Now, many feel a strange mix of patience and excitement, because taking time can be the sign of something good brewing. Besides, massive hits in manga history show mixed futures. Masashi Kishimoto faced backlash with Samurai 8 before returning to Naruto-related work, where the reception felt warmer. Homura Kawamoto faced even harsher reactions with Cheat Slayer, which ended after one issue. Those stories make fans nervous but also more curious.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: 5 Disney Movies To Watch This Christmas Eve!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News