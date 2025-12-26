Just a few hours ago, Netflix dropped Stranger Things 5 Volume 2. Fans have already started binge-watching the show and have learned some major details about the Upside Down universe. The show also left the audience chilled with multiple eerie moments.

The show also introduced the Abyss and revealed what the Upside Down universe really is.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains major spoilers about Stranger Things 5 Volume 2

Abyss Is The Real World Of The Upside Down

When Jonathan, Nancy, Dustin, and Steve Harrington arrived at Hawkins Labs in the Upside Down, they sought to uncover the source of all the happenings. Dustin got to work as the four of them split into two teams.

After searching, Nancy shot a bullet into the Upside Down, but it turned out to be a disaster for them. Everything started melting, and Dustin found notes from Dr. Brenner.

Following this, Dustin learned that the entire thing is a wormhole, a bridge between the real world and the Abyss. When they managed to escape the Upside Down universe, Dustin explained this to everyone.

The genius kid revealed that the Upside Down universe is a wormhole that serves as a bridge between the real world and another world, which he referred to as the Abyss. The Abyss is the world where El initially sent Henry, who became Vecna.

What Is Vecna’s Master Plan In Stranger Things 5 Volume 2?

Dustin also decoded Vecna’s master plan and revealed his real intentions. He asserted that Vecna wants to destroy this bridge and connect the real world and the Abyss. This will destroy everything and create a new world.

Now, the Stranger Things Season 5 finale will reveal whether Vecna will be able to realize his ambition or if the team will manage to stop him.

