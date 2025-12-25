Stranger Things 5 premiered on November 26 with Volume 1 episodes underway. The three episodes of Volume 2 and the finale are set to release this December. The show’s co-creator, Ross Duffer, has released both the titles and the runtime for each episode on his Instagram page, clearly revealing what’s in store for fans to get to the highly anticipated conclusion of the show.

Stranger Things Season 5 Has Four Remaining Episodes

There are a total of four remaining episodes in Volume 2. According to Ross Duffer’s Instagram, the episode titles and runtimes are as follows:

Episode 5: Shock Jock.

Runtime: 1h 8m

Episode 6: Escape from Camazotz.

Runtime: 1h 15m

Episode 7: The Bridge.

Runtime: 1h 6m

Season Finale: The Rightside Up

Runtime: 2h 8m.

Episodes 5, 6, and 7 will air on Christmas Day, December 25, as part of Volume 2, while the season finale, which has the duration of a full-fledged movie, will air on New Year’s Eve.

Ross Duffer Teases More Details About Stranger Things 5

In addition to revealing the episode titles, Duffer also teased some production and plot details about what we can expect from the remaining episodes of Stranger Things 5.

For Chapter 5, Shock Jock, Ross said that it would pick up right after Will’s confrontation with Vecna in Sorcerer. It will be directed by Frank Darabont, who also directed the third episode, The Turnbow Trap. Ross also added that Shock Jock would be “far darker, and far scarier” than Darabont’s last outing.

Chapter 6, Escape from Camazotz, is the longest of the Volume 2 episodes, clocking in at 1 hour and 15 minutes. According to Ross, “the performances make us cry every time we watch it.” With Camazotz being seen as a manifestation of Vecna’s memories where Max and Holly are trapped, the stage is set for a fierce battle to come.

Chapter 7, The Bridge, is the final episode of Volume 2 and the penultimate episode overall. Ross was particularly coy about the details on this one, saying, “Don’t want to say too much, but aside from the finale, it’s probably the most emotional chapter of the season.”

And finally, Volume 2 will conclude with the series finale, “The Rightside Up,” which will be directed by the Duffer brothers themselves and will be released simultaneously on Netflix and in select theaters in the United States.

Netflix has clearly planned to cap off 2025 with the highly anticipated conclusion to the Stranger Things storyline, and fans will be waiting with bated breath to see how it wraps up.

