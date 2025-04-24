A Minecraft Movie is proving to be a box office juggernaut, earning impressively strong numbers in North America. Until the Thunderbolts* is released, this movie seems to be maintaining this momentum. It has now hit a significant mark in the US after scoring one of the biggest third Tuesdays ever for April releases. Keep scrolling for the deets.

In April, many big-budget and highest-grossing movies were released, including Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War; this Minecraft adaptation is keeping with these big films. Since there are no big-budget films at the cinemas and how Snow White failed, this is benefitting from it all. The game has a big fan base, and thus, the film benefits from it. It also received a significant boost on Easter Sunday, which continued on Monday as well.

After its third Tuesday gross, A Minecraft Movie crossed the $350 million mark at the box office in North America. Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, the film starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa in pivotal roles raked in a strong $3.5 million this Discount Day. It registered as the 4th biggest third Tuesday ever for April releases. Infinity War holds the #1 spot and its $6 million gross, followed by Endgame with $5.7 million, The Super Mario Bros Movie‘s $4.5 million, this 2025 release at #4, and lastly at #5 is The Jungle Book with its $3.2 million gross.

Therefore, the Minecraft Movie has hit the $353 million cume in North America. It is projected to earn between $440 million and $470 million on its third three-day weekend in the United States. It has been in the theatres for over 19 days now. Internationally, the movie has hit the $374 million cume, showing strong legs in foreign markets as well. Therefore, the PG videogame adaptation has hit the $726.96 million cume worldwide.

A Minecraft Movie, released on April 4, is currently running in 4032 theatres in the United States.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

