The videogame adaptation is fast approaching the $400 million mark at the box office in North America. But ahead of that, it is crossing a significant mark in the US. A Minecraft Movie is still riding on the holiday fever of Easter Sunday and has collected a strong collection on its third Monday, again registering one of the top five biggest third Mondays ever for April releases. It has also witnessed a significant hike. Keep scrolling for more deets.

In its third weekend, it crossed the $700 million milestone globally and registered the biggest opening weekend for video game-based movies by scoring $162.75 million in North America. The film has earned praise for the wonderful performances by the actors and has already raked in 382.345 at the worldwide box office after spending around two weeks at the cinemas.

Based on Luiz Fernando‘s report, A Minecraft Movie enjoyed a box office boost on its third Monday and left behind Avengers: Endgame, Infinity War, The Super Mario Bros Movie, and The Jungle Book to earn the biggest third Monday ever for April releases. It has also seen a spike of +13.8% from last Monday. It collected $5.7 million on Monday, and with that, the domestic cume has hit the $349.5 million mark.

The Minecraft Movie is followed by Avengers: Endgame, which earned $4.7 million, Infinity War’s $4.6 million, The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $3.5 million, and The Jungle Book’s $2.4 million 3rd Monday gross. It will cross the $350 million mark soon and is projected to earn $440 million to $470 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run.

Jared Hess’ videogame adaptation has earned a solid $374 million at the overseas box office so far and thus took the global cume to $723.51 million. Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and Jennifer Coolidge starrer PG action-adventure film, A Minecraft Movie was released in the theatres on April 4.

