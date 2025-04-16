Jason Momoa and Jack Black are crossing remarkable milestones at the worldwide box office, and it is all because of A Minecraft Movie. The film has unleashed the $10 billion milestone in Jack’s career and has also helped Momoa cross a remarkable milestone at the worldwide box office. It has also surpassed Jason’s Aquaman 2. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was released in 2023 after a lot of controversies and delays. As a result, the film suffered at the box office. The first film was a blockbuster, grossing $1 billion-plus at the box office. But the sequel earned much less than its predecessor and is only $439.38 million worldwide. This PG-game adaptation surpassed it without breaking a sweat. The film is in for bigger milestones in its theatrical run, and the ultimate prize remains beating The Super Mario Bros Movie to achieve the title of highest-grossing videogame adaptation of all time.

A Minecraft Movie collected a strong $5 million at the box office in North America, registering the fourth-biggest second Monday ever for April releases. It is right behind The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $5.8 million second Monday gross. The film opened to $162.75 million in its opening weekend and $78.5 million this weekend, its second one. Jason Momoa’s film has hit the $283.86 million mark at the box office in North America.

The film collected $273.80 million at the international box office. The film has hit $557.66 million globally so far. According to The Numbers, Jason Momoa’s global box office total has crossed the $5 billion mark thanks to A Minecraft Movie.

He recently celebrated the success of the videogame-based movie on his Instagram. The actor wrote, “All my Aloha to my incredible cast and crew! Thank you for all your hard work and all that you do. WE HAVE A RECORD BREAKING FILM BABY!!! Cheeeeeeeoooooo! Can’t tell you how proud I am of this project. Mahalo New Zealand for our amazing crew and all there hard work. Love you JARED HESS !!”

On the professional front, Jason Momoa has several movies in the pipeline, including Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Animal Friends.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

