The previous episode of General Hospital saw Jason offering support. On the other hand, Lulu and Nathan reconnected. Brook Lynn got bittersweet news about her mother, Lois, leaving town for an extended stint. Michael escalated his plan. And then lastly, Drew found a potential ally in Ronnie.

From dirty tricks and shocking news to warnings and sorrows, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, October 27, 2025

The first episode of the week features Lulu getting upsetting news. Is this about Rocco or Charlotte? Nathan makes a promise. Is it to Felicia, Nina, or James? Sidwell approaches Sonny. What new drama is about to unfold? Portia and Trina have a heart-to-heart. Will she tell her daughter that she is pregnant and doesn’t know who the father is? Gio confides in Emma.

Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Jason confronts Carly. Is this about her incognito visit to prison to meet Valentin? Anna gets answers. Will she get some clue regarding the case? Nina plays dirty. Is this related to Drew and Willow? Curtis is left reeling. Has he found out that Portia is pregnant? Ned tries to reason with Tracy.

Will she listen to her son and quit her one-sided war with Ronnie? When Portia reaches out to Ava, will she confide and confess or not?

Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Ronnie’s announcement shocks the Quartermaines. Has she taken up Drew on his offer to buy the mansion? Britt and Elizabeth face off while Curtis has a tense encounter with Isaiah. Is this about Portia and her pregnancy? Lulu and Dante clash. What is it? Nathan issues a warning.

Thursday, October 30, 2025

When Jason surprises Britt, what has he done? Tracy drowns her sorrows. Is this due to Ronnie’s announcement? Cody seeks legal advice. But is this from Alexis? Up next, Sonny voices his regrets while Justine grills Jordan.

Friday, October 31, 2025

Tracy and Lucy reminisce about Alan. Will this bring back some major memories and nostalgia? Brennan makes a proposition. Is it to Carly or Josslyn? Or maybe even Valentin? Drew suffers a setback. Is this about the case? Britt gets new marching orders, and then, lastly, Laura is dismayed.

