The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured Deke pleading with Electra for forgiveness after he introduced Remy as his new boyfriend to everyone at Forrester Creations. On the other hand, Beth announced her idea for Hope and Liam’s wedding, after also requesting to be the officiant.

The drama, the joy, the planning, the reunions, the celebrations, the tears, the emotions, and more are about to get more fun. Here’s what the fans can expect from the November 5, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they can tune in to CBS to watch the soap opera set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: November 5, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Ridge and Steffy making a decision about the Hope for the Future line. The last couple of weeks have seen some major changes at Forrester Creations. Be it the personnel, including Deke, getting hired or the resurrection of Hope’s line Hope for the Future.

Now that it has been revived and Deke has been hired as a designer for it, things are moving full steam ahead. Steffy is also back home from her trip and is back at work. She not only congratulated Hope for the line getting back in action but also her reunion with Liam and their new engagement.

When Steffy and her father, Ridge, make a decision about Hope’s fashion line, what could it be about? Is this actually going to boost the production and output even more? How will Hope react to this? On the other hand, Remy becomes determined to win Deke’s trust back. But will he be able to?

After all, the fallout was quite public. It happened when Deke, unaware of Remy’s past, introduced him as his boyfriend at Forrester Creations. Those present were left shocked and exposed Remy in front of Deke. And now, he wants nothing to do with Remy. But the latter is hell bent on forgiveness.

Remy claims he is not the same person he was when he stalked Electra and created deepfake nudes of her. But Deke does not know if his dark history is worthy of forgiveness or not. Regardless, Remy is determined to make things right and convince Deke to give him another chance. Will he?

Or is this the end of their brief romance? Will Deke get some solid advice from his father, Deacon, and sister Hope? Stay tuned to know more details.

