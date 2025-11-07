By the end of November 2025, the fans of Stranger Things will witness its final season. Amidst this, Netflix released the first five minutes of Stranger Things Season 5, sparking major reactions from the audience.

Fans can’t stop sharing their excitement online and have started decoding the connection between Will Byers and Vecna. Now, let’s have a look at what the internet is saying about the first five minutes of Stranger Things 5!

Neitzens Are Surprised By Will Byers’ Fate In Stranger Things Season 5

The first five minutes disclosed how Will Byers survived in the Upside Down when he was initially kidnapped into the universe. Here, Will even used a gun to survive against the demogorgon. In the scene, an 11-year-old Will was seen fighting back against a demogorgon and jumping from one tree to another.

A user was amazed by how Will executed such moves at an early age without having any superpowers.

WILL WAS CRAZY DOING THIS AT ELEVEN YEARS OLD pic.twitter.com/eA3Dc8cVRo — Elite Momo (@momofnbr1_) November 7, 2025

Another user reacted to the latest clip of Stranger Things Season 5 and was surprised by the fact that Will Byers had a gun all the time in the Upside Down universe.

Wait bro had a gun in there the whole time? pic.twitter.com/2MKdtqYlw4 — Ryan (@ryanranime) November 7, 2025

After getting taken into the Upside Down by a Demogorgon, Vecna met Will and seemingly made him a host at the very first place. On this, a viewer commented on the actions of Vecna, how he killed Barb, the friend of Nancy, but had plans for the small kid.

So Vecna had plans for Will and just straight up murdered Barb 😭 — The Final Verdict (@final_verdict6) November 7, 2025

Another user gave the first five minutes of Stranger Things 5 a five-star review. This shows that the audience is surely happy with the early glimpse and can’t wait for the entire episodes to unfold.

giving this 5 minutes a five star review ⭐️✅ — Daniel 🎄 (@warmssunrise) November 7, 2025

You can check more reactions below:

my reaction to the first 5 minutes of season 5 pic.twitter.com/5hq4lVSGrf — Henna (@lemonmockingjay) November 7, 2025

GET THE HELL AWAY FROM MY SON pic.twitter.com/aK7MpT8OgU — ʎןןƎ (@theogparty7) November 7, 2025

WILL BYERS HAD A GUN & A DREAM MY LORD pic.twitter.com/nyXk86u8Af — ɐı̣ʌı̣ןo :) ౨ৎ 20 DAYS (@ilovedreadheadr) November 7, 2025

so Will was taken to the Upside Down by Vecna on purpose… this is insane pic.twitter.com/Evlx8j95Ct — llᴉʍɅɐllᴉuɐʌ | 20 DAYS (@andaegu) November 7, 2025

Will Byers To Sacrifice Himself In Stranger Things Season 5?

In the first five minutes of Stranger Things Season 5, it’s evident that Will is fully connected with Vecna and shares a connection with him. Due to this, it won’t be a surprise if Will decides to sacrifice himself to kill the evil force permanently. Even if Vecna dies in Season 5, a part of him may remain inside Will Byers, which makes it necessary for Will to sacrifice himself for the greater good.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

