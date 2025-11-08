The much-loved crime thriller The Night Manager is making a grand return after eight years. The Emmy, Golden Globe, and BAFTA-winning show is back with Season 2, bringing Tom Hiddleston once again as former British intelligence officer Jonathan Pine. Hiddleston, who also serves as an executive producer, will reprise his Golden Globe-winning role in this new chapter.

Streaming platform Prime Video has released the official teaser trailer and revealed the release date of The Night Manager Season 2. The new season of the critically acclaimed show will premiere on Sunday, January 11, 2026. The first three episodes will drop together, followed by a new episode every Sunday until the finale on February 1, 2026. The series will stream exclusively on Prime Video worldwide (except the UK), while BBC and BBC iPlayer will air it in the UK.

New Story, New Faces, & More Thrills

The Night Manager Season 2 was filmed across the UK, Spain, Colombia, and France. The story follows Pine, now living under a new identity — Alex Goodwin — as he faces a dangerous conspiracy that could destabilize an entire nation.

Olivia Colman returns as Angela Burr, joined by new cast members Diego Calva, Camila Morrone, Indira Varma, Paul Chahidi, and Hayley Squires. Familiar faces like Alistair Petrie, Douglas Hodge, Michael Nardone, and Noah Jupe also make their comeback.

Team Behind The Night Manager Season 2

Based on characters created by John le Carré, the new season is created and executive-produced by David Farr and directed by BAFTA-winner Georgi Banks-Davies. The show is produced by The Ink Factory in association with Character 7, Demarest Films, and 127 Wall, alongside Nostromo Pictures in Spain. Executive producers include Stephen Garrett, Simon Cornwell, Michele Wolkoff, Tessa Inkelaar, Hugh Laurie, and Tom Hiddleston himself, among others.

The Night Manager Season 2 Synopsis

Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) thought he’d buried his past. Now living as Alex Goodwin – a low-level MI6 officer running a quiet surveillance unit in London – his life is comfortingly uneventful. Then one night, a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary prompts a call to action and leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new player: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva).

On this perilous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy’s Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine is plunged deep into a deadly plot involving arms and the training of a guerrilla army. As allegiances splinter, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilize a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he needs to earn and how far he’s willing to go before it’s too late.

The Night Manager Season 2 Teaser

