Kim Kardashian’s new legal drama, All’s Fair, has not been well-received by critics. The series, directed by Ryan Murphy and featuring Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, and others, follows Kardashian as Allura Grant, a fierce divorce lawyer navigating the world of high-profile breakups. The show had a strong launch on Hulu and quickly became the most-watched program on the platform, but the critical reception has been harsh.

All’s Fair Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed: Critics Deliver a Brutal Verdict

As of now, All’s Fair holds a 6% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 18 official reviews. The verdict from reviewers has been severe. One called it “the worst TV show of the year.” Another described it as “brain dead,” criticizing Kardashian’s performance as “stiff and affectless without a single authentic note.” One critic wrote that her presence “generates buzz and not much else,” stating that the show feels built for viral clips rather than genuine storytelling.

One reviewer even said she “did not know it was still possible to make television this bad.” A critic gave it one star and referred to Murphy as “the high priest of tacky, tasteless television.”

Fans Rally Behind All’s Fair On Social Media

Even with brutal reviews, All’s Fair is topping the streaming charts and drawing attention from fans. On social media, many viewers are defending the show. One user said, “It is very sad that #AllsFair is being victimized by sexism. It’s a show that isn’t afraid to be bad, it reminded me of old ABC dramas. It’s a very fun show to watch because it’s over-the-top and bad without apprehension, and that’s fantastic.”

It’s very sad that #AllsFair is being victimized by sexism. It’s a show that isn’t afraid to be bad, it reminded me of old ABC dramas. It’s a very fun show to watch because it’s over-the-top and bad without apprehension, and that’s fantastic. pic.twitter.com/J2R8INdVF2 — jurídico harry potter (@viniciuxsz) November 5, 2025

Another fan praised it as “fun, cunty, women led, high fashion, terrible script, horrible acting and believe it or not kim k is not the worst part of it.” A third echoed, “All’s Fair is a 10/10 so far I don’t see the reasoning for the outrage.”

all’s fair series is fun, cunty, women led, high fashion, terrible script, horrible acting and believe it or not kim k is not the worst part of it anw ryan murphy has done it again im sat pic.twitter.com/DBtsD8gMkH — may❤️‍🔥 (@killingmay_) November 4, 2025

All’s Fair is a 10/10 so far I don’t see the reasoning for the outrage pic.twitter.com/tlNz42SjKS — ✮ (@1of1Barbie) November 4, 2025

Episodes 1 through 3 of All’s Fair are now streaming on Hulu, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday at midnight ET.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 15: Storylines To Expect From Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley & More This Time

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News