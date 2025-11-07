Married to Medicine is back with its 12th season, and the cast promises a lot of drama, shade, career changes, friendships, feuds, secrets, tears, apologies, and accusations. The cast has Jackie Walters, Toya Bush Harris, Simone Whitmore, Contessa Metcalfe, Quad Webb, and Mimi Sanders.

Married to Medicine Season 12: Storylines To Expect

Dr. Jackie Walters is expanding her businesses and helping with IVF journeys while also “holding her friends accountable” for their “missteps about her husband, Curtis.” Which new feathers will she ruffle in the group this time around? Dr. Simone Whitmore is getting back on track and fixing things.

She is also “ready to plan for her next phase of life with Cecil now that their sons have graduated college.” But when their children have “an energy of entitlement,” how will she deal with it? Toya Bush Harris has moved into her dream home with Dr. Eugene, but their schedule is constantly evolving.

Toya is also “holding everyone accountable with high hopes that this will bring the group back together,” but will this cause even more friction among the women? Quad Webb is living her life with King “as they work to expand their family through IVF.” She is set to be Heavenly’s campaign manager.

Her feud with Dr. Simone has been quite evident, but will they be able to get past that? As for Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, she “is expanding her medical enterprise” with her husband, Dr. Scott. But with so much on her plate, will her husband be able to offer her the right support and help she needs?

Dr. Mimi Sanders will host her first polo classic event with her husband Steve, and her role as the zen and source of calm is about to be tested. But will she manage to remain balanced and unbiased in this whole process? Dr. Heavenly Kimes has newly entered politics and is a candidate for office.

She is juggling through a lot as she plans her agendas and campaigns for people, but “when a family secret takes center stage, how will she and Dr. Damon wade through it? Angel Love Davis is a registered nurse, a single mom, and an entrepreneur. But will she be able to make a mark in the group?

And then lastly, Brandi Miltons is a nurse practitioner and owner of a med spa which focuses on medical aesthetics. Even though she tries to keep “the group in check by reading the ladies when necessary,” will she fall into some major trouble of her own while juggling the various hats she wears?

