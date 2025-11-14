The previous episode of General Hospital saw Laura making a sacrifice. On the other hand, Dante’s work hit close to home when Rocco was the one in danger of being arrested. Chase and Nathan got acquainted as the two became partners. Britt threatened Sidwell, while Molly was relieved.

The drama, worry, shock, secrets, risky ideas, damage control, and more are about to escalate soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 14, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: November 14, 2025

The final episode of the week features Carly being in for a shock. She has been busy plotting with Valentin against her boyfriend, Brennan, ever since she found out he betrayed her by putting her daughter, Josslyn, at risk. But the WSB drama isn’t the only thing keeping her on her toes right now.

Carly’s adoptive brother, Lucas, is all set to move in with his boyfriend, Marco, at Wyndemere. And while he is happy about this huge step in his life, the response he gets from his sister is not too pleasant. Carly cannot believe Lucas made such a big call despite knowing Marco is the son of Sidwell.

The whole family is directly involved in shady dealings, and Sidwell is a direct rival of Sonny as a mob boss. How will Lucas respond to Carly’s shocking reaction to his decision? Will he brush off her worries, or will he consider changing his mind? On the other hand, Britt’s fears are confirmed.

Is this in regards to Sidwell or Nathan? A lot has been going on ever since it was revealed that both Britt and Nathan are actually alive. What danger is lurking around the corner? Is it about Faison also being alive and biding his time? When Trina clashes with Jordan, how will things fare for the two?

Trina is not happy about Jordan making moves on her father, Curtis, despite knowing that he is still married to her mother, Portia. She wants her parents to fix the issues in their marriage and stay together, but Jordan is making it impossible. Trina is not letting this happen and warns Jordan to stay away.

Because if she doesn’t, Trina will ensure Curtis never comes near Jordan ever again. Meanwhile, Justine’s plan unravels. How will she fix this? And then there’s Sidwell, who turns on the charm with Ava. Will it work? To wrap it up, Curtis tells his aunt Stella that Portia is pregnant. How will she react?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: Christine & Danny Finalize Wedding Plans While Victor & Adam Seize An Opportunity

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News