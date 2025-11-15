The previous episode of General Hospital saw Carly in for a shock when Lucas told her he was moving in with Marco. Britt’s fears were confirmed. Trina clashed with Jordan about her parents, Portia and Curtis. Justine’s plan unraveled. And then lastly, Sidwell turned on the charm with Ava.

From outrage and summonings to peacemaking and big discoveries, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama based around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, November 17, 2025

The first episode of the week features Britt and Emma facing off. What new drama is about to unfold? Lulu confides in Carly. Is this about Rocco being in danger? Trina wants to confess, but is this about Curtis and Portia? Or her chat with Jordan? Alexis confers with Felicia. Dante loses his temper.

Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Jason offers an apology. But to whom? Dante opens up to Lulu. Will they be able to protect Rocco? Sidwell is left fuming. Did Sonny pull a move on him? Britt issues an ultimatum. Is this to Sidwell? Brennan questions Carly. Has he really found out about her sleuthing and plotting with Valentin?

Wednesday, November 19, 2025

The election results are in. Has Laura won or lost the mayoral position? Up next, Alexis briefs Jason. Is this about Danny and Rocco? When Emma is outraged, what could this be about? Vaughn summons Josslyn. Is a new assignment on the cards? And lastly, Nathan provides an ear to Lulu.

Thursday, November 20, 2025

Laura makes a shocking discovery. Is this regarding Sidwell and Dalton? On the other hand, Britt is shaken. What could be the reason behind it? Lucas and Marco dine with Ava. Will this bring her closer to the family? Michael introduces Jacinda to Sonny while Chase furthers his investigation.

Friday, November 21, 2025

The final episode of the week features Michael playing peacemaker. But for whom? Chase has news for Alexis. Is a new update on Portia around the corner? Marco makes a big decision. Is this about his father, Sidwell, or his boyfriend, Lucas? Gio confides in Sonny. And then lastly, Jason grills Britt.

