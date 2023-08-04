Actor Karanvir Bohra was recently put to spotlight after reality Tv star Soundous Moufakir allegedly claimed of getting objectified by him at an awards show, thinking she would not understand the joke in Hindi being cracked on him but the cherry on the cake was she understood it while two men decided to crack jokes about wanting to take her home instead of a trophy.

Soundous decided to take the matter to social media and explained she chose to speak about this after a week since she was down with fever. Soundous in her Instagram story, shared a clip from the video where the host can be seen saying, “Itni acchi hindi bolne ke liye bhi ek award milna chahiye, jis tarah se ye baat karti hain, cute lagti hain. Kyun Karan bhai?” referring to Karanvir who probably was sitting in the front row.

Karan’s voice can be heard next saying, “Tu ye award leja ghar,” said Karanvir Bohra to which the host gestured towards Soundous and said, “Main ye award le jaaun?” making the joke more lame while the model immediately objected towards it and said, “Aise kaise baat kar rahe hain?”

Soundous Moufakir later shared a note about what she felt and wrote, “Take this award home’ says @karanvirbohra to the host, objectifying me. This is a common objectification faced by multiple women inside this industry and outside, all over the world. So let me just say this – I’m not an award, I’m not a trophy, I’m not something you can just joke about taking home. The way men are always ready to demean a woman’s achievements and their proud moments by passing sexist, misogynistic comments disgusts me and I wonder when this will stop.”

However, Karanvir Bohra was glad that she posted the video and said, So generally I would never answer people who are digging for PR attention but apparently this lady made a statement about me after a week of apparently me making a remark on her. BUt I am glad that she posted a video of the same. If you see the video, the idea was sarcasm that don’t flirt with her.

He also said, “I am really sorry, but I am not sorry. My straight comment was to the host and if she felt bad she would’ve felt bad for the host. He objectified you. Aapki Hindi spasht aur saaf nahi hai, aap samajh nahi paati hain, aapko hindi seekhne ki zaroorat nahi hai.”

Soundous Moufakir has been a part of reality shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla. She is participating in the current season of Rohit Shetty’s show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

