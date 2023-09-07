Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the popular actresses in the television industry, known for her acting prowess and down-to-earth nature. The thespian became a household name with her character portrayal as Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Divyanka’s personal life has always been in the news. Before marrying actor Vivek Dahiya, she was in a long relationship with Sharad Malhotra. The duo fell in love on the sets of the TV show Banoon Main Teri Dulhan. However, unfortunately, it didn’t work out and the two decided to part ways in 2015 after dating for 8 years.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Divyanka spoke how she coped up with her break up with Sharad and how her mother motivated her. She shared, “My mother was living with me at that time when I had a fracture and I was working on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. I was working every day, along with many other assignments. I had taken on a lot of work because I wanted to keep myself distracted. But my mother made me realise that I need to love myself and that was an alien concept for me. I was on a wheelchair at the time and me and my mother both went to a jewellery store and bought an engagement ring myself, I got engaged to myself,”

She further revealed how she almost adopted a baby post break-up, said, “My mother asked me, ‘Why are you searching for love outside? Love yourself.’ I was in a wheelchair at the time and me and my mother both went to a jewellery store and bought an engagement ring myself, I got engaged to myself. It happened after my break-up. I also posted about it on Instagram. If I wouldn’t have found Vivek at the time, I would have adopted a baby because I wanted love and a companion. And it’s not important for companionship to be of one type. Things changed for me when Vivek entered my life.”

Divyanka and Vivek’s love story started on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and it had a happy ending with them taking their wedding vows on 8 July 2016.

