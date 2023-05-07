Actress Amita Yadav who has been a prominent part of shows like Yeh hai Mohabbatein, Naamkaran on Star Plus and Sanjog Zee TV as a negative lead character opposite Rajneish Duggal talks about how she got her first break in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and challenges as an outsider.

Sharing about her first break she says,”I got my break in TV through audition in yeh Hai Mohabbatein. I was giving auditions for long time in Balaji but things didn’t work out. Then out of blue, one day I got a call for audition and followed by look test after which I got finalized for the role.”

Talking about her journey as an outsider, she stated,”As an outsider, I’ve faced a lot of challenges and struggles because you along have to figure out how to start, from where to start and whom to reach out. You need to figure out the production houses in Mumbai so that your profile reaches the right people. But my struggle wasn’t to long because I got my first break in very less time and too in Ekta Kapoor‘s show.

Speaking about getting typecast on playing a character for a long period of time in TV shows Amita mentions,”Yes, you do get typecast on playing similar kind of roles over a period of time. Aur uss image ko break karne ke liye kitni bar hota hai ki hamen kai shows ko chhodna padta hai, taki logo ko pata chale I’m a versatile actor.

There’s no need to do monotonous roles again and again, and you have to be choosy at times.”

Talking about her future aspirations about the kind of roles she wants to play, she shares,”I want to play characters like Sridevi from Lamhe and Hema Malini from Shole. And if you ask about serials, I would like to play roles like Parvati, Tulsi, Prerna or double role.”

