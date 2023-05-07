Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has cleared the air loud and clear, saying that the Indian version of ‘Citadel’ is not a remake of the Priyanka Chopra-starrer spy series.

Samantha took to social media to share some pictures from her birthday celebrations. A user in the comment section enquired about the Indian adaptation, which also stars Varun Dhawan.

The user wrote: “@samantharuthprabhuoffl I have one question is Priyanka’s Citadel and your Citadel the same story?? Why I am asking is Priyanka is dubbed in all Indian languages… so if you are doing the same story for Indian audiences, then many would have already watched it. I am a bit confused… can you clarify if it’s same or different?? BTW (by the way) happy birthday dear… God bless you!!”

Replying to the user, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said: “It is not a REMAKE!!”

Helmed by ‘The Family Man‘ creators Raj and DK, ‘Citadel’ is the Indian counterpart of the larger international series of the same name, which has been originally created by the director duo Russo Brothers. The global version of the series stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

