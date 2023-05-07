Popular actor Ruhi Chaturvedi, who is known for giving incredible performances over the years in her grey roles, will be seen doing daring stunts on the action-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She recently confirmed the news and shared her excitement about joining the show.

The diva was recently seen beating the Mumbai traffic for work, as Mumbaikars we know the feeling of getting stuck in a jam for hours straight but it seems like Ruhi was not keen on waiting. As she ditched her car to take a metro instead!

Ruhi Chaturvedi posted a snap of herself from the metro to her Instagram stories and wrote “When you wanna beat the Mumbai Traffic #metrozindabad”. Well looks like Ruhi is up for the new challenges!

Here’s the snap:

Confirming the Khatron news Ruhi Chaturvedi previously said, “Khatron Ke Khiladi is a dream come true for me, and when this opportunity came, I knew that no matter what, I will do it. I was always hardcore into fitness, but ever since I got this chance, I am doing the extra work on my workout sessions, my diet, all together on my fitness regime.”

She further added, “This opportunity will never come to me again and I am gonna make the most out of it. I am pretty scared of reptiles though, but you know what they say that you’ll never know until work towards it. As they say ‘Dar Ke Aage Jeet Hai’, I am gonna overcome all my fears and come out as a winner.”

On the professional front, Ruhi Chaturvedi has already won all our hearts throughout the years, and she has been prepping so hard for her upcoming show and is definitely looking forward to her game.

