Popular rapper Dino James will be seen performing stunts in the upcoming season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Season 13. Besides Dino, names of several other celebrities have come up over the course of time. Scroll below to learn everything in detail.

A source close to IANS confirmed the news about Dino being a part of the stunt-based reality show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dino James will be seen competing with names such as Shiv Thakare, Soundouz Moufakir, Rohit Bose Roy, Nyra Bannerjee and Anjum Fakih to name a few.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the 13th season of the Colors show will be taking place in the picturesque locales of South Africa.

Dino James comes from a humble Malayalam background. His father Jimmy James worked as an electrician. The rapper hails from a village in Madhya Pradesh. He rose to fame with his tracks ‘Girlfriend’, ‘Yaadein’, ‘Hancock’, ‘Maa’ and ‘Woh’, among others. And for more news and updates on it stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Jeremy Renner, Avengers’ Hawkeye, To Team Up With Anil Kapoor, Vanessa Hudgens & Other Global Stars For Rennervations

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News