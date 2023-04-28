Ever since Shiv Thakare emerged as a Bigg Boss 16 finalist, he’s been all over the web for different reasons. Right from making a dapper appearance to seeking blessings ahead of his new show, he’s making headlines for various reasons. Shiv Thakare, who’s also been a Bigg Boss Marathi winner, is gearing up for his appearance on the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Amidst all this, reports of him dating Akanksha Puri surfaced online which left everyone surprised.

Earlier, Akanksha appeared on Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti, where she emerged as a winner. The actress was reportedly ready to tie the knot with Mika Singh. However, due to the reasons best known to them, things didn’t seem to materialise. Now in a recent interview, Shiv has reacted to his dating rumours with Puri.

Speaking to ETimes, Shiv Thakare denied all the rumours and said he’s a traditional kind of a guy who would take time to choose a partner. He said, “Yesterday someone texted me about these rumours and I just ignored it. I met Akanksha a long time ago at a party and we met through common friends at the party. She is a friend and a nice individual, but no there is nothing going on between us. In fact, I am such a traditional guy that if I were to date someone, I would take a few months and then think of moving ahead. So, I have no plans to date anyone. In fact there is still a long time for me to get into a relationship.”

“If I wanted to date or fall in love, I could do all of it in the Bigg Boss house. But I am not that sort of a guy. I need to take my own sweet time to decide about a companion in my life. As of now, I am only focussed on my work and career,” he further said.

Earlier speaking about her wedding with Mika Singh, Akanksha Puri had said, “Mujhe kehna nahi chahiye kuch par jab karenge toh pata lag jayega. I think ye school of marriage ko jyada believe jyada Mika ji toh nahi karte. Mujhe nahi pata aage ka kya hai par dosti jo hai wo hamesha rahegi. Rishte jo hai agar wo kisi better chiz me badle toh hamesha dono ke liye acha hota hai. So wish us all the best!”

