From suspense to intense drama and action, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan has successfully completed a year. The show has been one of the audience’s favourites since its inception, and the storyline has only got more amazing.

“Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan” produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD features Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Keerti Nagpure, Reeza Choudhary, among others. It airs on Zee TV.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is at a high point right now. The latest promo shows a high-drama sequence where Neeharika Roy, who plays the role of Radha, is stuck in a freezer. The promo shows that actor Shabir Ahluwalia, who essays Mohan, wishes that Radha disappears from his life, and eventually, she gets stuck here. She knows that Mohan will blame himself if anything happens to her, and so, she is determined to fight through the challenges and live!

For the uninitiated, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan follows the life of Mohan after his wife passes away. His daughter Gungun accuses him of killing her while Radha is in love with him and views him as an inspiration. Tulsi, Mohan’s first wife, is wandering through his home and guarding her daughter Gungun at all times because she did not receive salvation for her soul. In order to remarry Mohan, his stepmother Kadambari selects her niece Damini to wed him. However, Damini only wants to wed Mohan because of his wealth. In order to protect his mother, Mohan consents to marry Damini. In the interim, Radha saves Gungun’s life and stays at Mohan’s home as a guest. When Radha and Mohan start getting closer, Damini gets envious. When Kadambari and Damini learn about Tulsi’s soul, they both attempt to imprison her with Gurumaa’s assistance, but their efforts are unsuccessful. Later, Radha and Gungun end up becoming close friends.

