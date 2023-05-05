Jeremy Renner, Avengers' Hawkeye, To Team Up With Anil Kapoor, Vanessa Hudgens & Other Global Stars For Rennervations

The Marvel superhero Jeremy Renner is coming to our screens in his element as the host of Rennervations, where he brings along actors like Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Hudgens, Sebastián Yatra, and the Indian superstar Anil Kapoor on his quest to reimagine decommissioned vehicles for communities. Through the series, the two-time Academy Award® nominee lives by the motto, “Every build has a purpose”, as he travels the world with his business partner Rory Millikin to deliver the finished vehicles. The documentary premiering on Disney+ Hotstar with a star-build crew is nothing short of inspirational. Here’s a look at the celebrated faces joining Jeremy Renner on his journey.

Vanessa Hudgens

The glamorous singer and actress join hands with Jeremy Renner to give underprivileged children in Chicago an enriching platform to create music, play instruments, and let their creativity flourish. In this episode, the star and Jeremy Renner will overlook the upcycling of a tour bus into a mobile music studio. Packed with singing, dancing, laughter and smart renovations, the episode encourages everyone to express themselves and discover their inner voice.

Anil Kapoor

Welcoming Jeremy Renner to India, Indian movie superstar and Mission: Impossible co-star Anil Kapoor will play guide to Jeremy Renner around the streets of Rajasthan. In this vibrant and colourful episode, a delivery truck will be rebuilt to provide a mobile water treatment facility. Targeting communities and schools that lack clean drinking water, the stars will also be seen mingling with young students and children to highlight the importance of clean drinking water.

Sebastián Yatra

Two-time Latin GRAMMY Award®recipient Sebastián Yatra, known for his romantic lyrics and loved for his melodious voice, will help Jeremy Renner deliver a mobile dance studio to children in Los Cabos, Mexico. The repurposed former city bus will be used as a classroom at the school and as a mobile event space around town. In addition, it will offer a brand-new space for the children to take dance classes and have recitals.

Anthony Mackie

Jeremy’s Avengers and Hurt Locker co-star, Anthony Mackie, features in the fourth episode of Rennervations. Along with show host Jeremy Renner, the duo will deliver a restored shuttle bus to serve as a mobile recreation centre for children in Northern Nevada. The episode will feature Jeremy Renner and Anthony Mackie shooting hoops and kicking a football as they engage with local kids.

