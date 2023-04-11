Amidst all the headlines about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan was under tight security because of a death threat. Now, Mumbai Police has taken a 16-year-old Thane Boy under custody for posing the said threat. Police even confirmed later that this was not a serious threat.

The boy is a teenager, who belongs to Rajasthan’s Jodhpur and was nabbed by Mumbai Police on Tuesday. He made a call to Mumbai Police Control Room and threatened to kill Salman Khan on April 30. The boy on the call identified himself as Roki Bhai from Jodhpur.

However, when Mumbai Police put the number to surveillance, it was found that the said number belonged to someone in the Thane district. Talking to ANI, Mumbai Police confirmed, “In a call received at the Police Control Room yesterday, a man who identified himself as Roki Bhai from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur threatened to kill actor Salman Khan on April 30. Further investigation underway.”

Mumbai Police further elaborated on the nature of the call and found it not serious. In their official statement to ANI, Mumbai Police said, “The caller who called the Mumbai Police Control in the context of threatening actor Salman Khan was taken into custody. The caller who made the threat call is a minor. There is no seriousness in this call. Further investigation is underway.”

Salman Khan was in the news as he recently purchased a bulletproof SUV amidst repeated death threats. He even arrived at the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch amidst tight security. Salman Khan last year received a death threat post-Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder. Even his father Salim Khan received a death threat in a letter while he was on a routine evening walk.

