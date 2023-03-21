Marvel Cinematic Universe has done quite a lot of films and has brought together many actors together. They have formed an amazing bond over time, for example, Elizabeth Olsen and Anthony Mackie. The dynamics of the Marvel stars often generate some hilarious and ROFL moments from their interviews. It is no different in the case of Olsen and Mackie as well. Mackie once allegedly offered to give Elizabeth and her flatmate a d*ck puzzle as a gift. Outrageous isn’t it? Scroll below to find out about it in detail.

For the unversed, in the MCU Olsen plays the role of Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch and Anthony the Falcon aka Sam Wilson. Wilson is now the present Captain America in MCU. Both of them shared the screen together for the first time in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Over the course of several films together in Marvel, they have become good friends too.

Elizabeth Olsen and Anthony Mackie a few years ago appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden. On the show at one point, the Scarlet Witch actress was asked about her love life when she joked and said that she’s in a healthy relationship with her flatmate Eliza and further exposed her co-star saying that Mackie is sure that her flatmate was trying to “get with him”. It followed the shocking revelation. The actress said, “Hold up. So, I know it’s so hard, Eliza – she’s very interested and asks a lot of questions to everyone, so Anthony got confused. But Anthony ended it by saying, ‘Hey, let me get your number so that I can get your address and send you guys a d**k pic puzzle.'” The audience went ROFL and the actor had to b*tt in to explain the whole situation.

Anthony Mackie went on to paint the entire picture and cleared the confusion and scandalous anecdote shared by Elizabeth Olsen. He said, “First of all, Eliza brought up how guys should never send d**k pics because girls laugh at them. And I said, ‘That’s funny, I do puzzles.’ And she said, ‘Well, I’ve never done a puzzle,’ so I said, ‘Oh, I’m gonna send y’all a housewarming gift. Let me send y’all a puzzle of an internet d**k pic. That’s fair.’ And she said, ‘Oh my God, yay.'”

