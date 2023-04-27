Samantha Ruth Prabhu has gained notable fame amongst Indian audiences and critics for essaying characters of varied backgrounds across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi titles. Her recent release Shaakuntalam has earned her praise for an impactful performance.

Samantha, who has previously worked with SS Rajamouli in Eega, made her OTT debut with the second season of Prime Video’s action thriller The Family Man. She is currently shooting for Citadel: India, where she will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan.

Here are Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Top 10 Highest-Rated Titles on IMDb:

The Family Man – 8.7 Mahanati – 8.4 Super Deluxe – 8.3 Rangasthalam – 8.2 Kaththi – 8.1 Manam – 7.9 24 – 7.8 Goodachaari – 7.8 Eega – 7.7 Ye Maaya Chesave – 7.7

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently in the news for her new release Shaakuntalam, which has turned out to be a box-office dud.

