The prolific filmmakers’ Raj & DK have time and again served the audience with engaging stories. While they ruled the big screens with some amazing films, their contribution to the OTT segment is not just commendable but revolutionizing up to a greater extent which is incomparable. While their last masterpiece, ‘The Family Man’ is still sailing over the minds of the audience, they are all set to redefine the entertainment quotient in the OTT arena with their upcoming crime thriller series ‘Farzi’.

With the captivating and gripping story of ‘The Family Man’, Raj & DK gave a cinematic wonder to the audience which is just coherent with their taste that went on to create a new wave in the OTT space. While this was just a start, this is the time the filmmakers earned the trust of the audience who are now looking up to them with the hope of receiving similar content that they can add to their binge-watch list.

‘The Family Man’ is a sheer example of Raj & DKs creative work that gave rise to a never seen before craze among the audience. Other than giving an engaging story, the creator introduced a stellar cast for the audience. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was that addition in the OTT space that the audience has never imagined in such a unique role and what makes the duo different.

After the massive success of The Family Man, the duo is now ready with yet another engaging content ‘Farzi’ that the audience is eagerly waiting for. Aptly to reckon them a backbone of OTT, the directors are now roping in the superstar Shahid Kapoor’s debut into the OTT space. Never expected but this is one of the most exciting news for the audience. That’s what Raj & DK do for you, treating you with something to eye on.

Other than this, Vijay Sethupathi is yet another superstar that the audience will get to see in the crime thriller, isn’t it an absolute double dose of entertainment, ahead of this one of the most talented actors Kay Kay Menon is another gem the audience will be enjoying on the screen. Assembling all the much-needed entertainment factors in one makes Raj & DK’s ‘Farzi’, content to look forward to this season. Keeping in mind The Family Man, fans have high hopes from ‘Farzi’.

