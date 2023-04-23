Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shown her versatility as an actress over the years and proved her worth through her hard work and dedication. However, recently a producer named Chittibabu has claimed that Sam uses ‘cheap tactics’ to promote her films and that her career is over after Shaakuntalam. Now, the actress took an indirect jibe while mocking that producer, and it’s quite evident that she meant him through her cryptic post. Check it out!

Samantha, from being a South diva, is now expanding her horizons in Bollywood after she debuted with The Family Man 2. Now she is all set for Citadel’s Hindi spin-off with Varun Dhawan.

For the last few days, reports were doing rounds after the producer Chittibabu slammed Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In a now expired Instagram story, Sam shared a screenshot that stated she was searching “How do people have hair growing from ears” on Google. And well, the internet mentioned that this happens because of “increased testosterone.” Sharing the image on top of it, Samantha wrote “IYKYK” (if you know, you know), hinting at the mockery towards Chittibabu, who has excessive hair growth from his ears.

For the unversed, Chittibabu in an interview with Filmy Looks, slammed Samantha Ruth Prabhu by saying, “Samantha did Oo Antava item song in Pushpa The Rise after her divorce. She did it for her livelihood. After losing the status of a star heroine, she is doing whatever offers she is getting. Her career as the heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom again. She should continue her journey doing the offers she gets.”

Babu further added, “Every time sentiment will not work. If the role and film is good people will watch. All these are cheap and insane acts. I wonder how Samantha who lost her heroine status suited for the role of Shaakuntalam. I do not have any interest in Shaakuntalam.”

After this interview went viral, Sam had shared a cryptic post that could be read as, “You can only do your karma, and can’t be the authority of it. One should not perform karma with the desire for reward.”

On the other hand, Shaakuntalam has already suffered from Rs 20 crore loss. As per a report by Telugucinema.com, Shaakuntalam was made with a budget of Rs 60 crore and was sold to a streaming giant for Rs 35 crore. Amid all of these, it is also claimed that the producer Dil Raju has demanded Rs 15 crore from satellite companies to television streaming rights. But as he couldn’t close the deal, it led to losing more than Rs 20 crore.

Well, what are your thoughts about Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s mockery towards Chittibabu? Let us know!

