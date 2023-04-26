Bollywood’s veteran actress Madhoo rose to fame after her back-to-back iconic performances in Roja, Phool aur Kaante, Diljale and so on and so forth. She later carved her path in the South film industry and made a name for herself. However, she was missing from the big screens for a long time and wanted to make a sensational comeback with Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shankuntalam, where she is playing Apsara Menaka.

As the film Shakuntalam tanked at the box office, now, the actress, in a recent interview, talked about what works in the film industry and what doesn’t. Keep scrolling to read the scoop!

Madhoo is neck-deep busy promoting her upcoming series Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu. However, recently, while having a conversation with DNA, she talked about the heartbreaking results of Shakuntalam’s box office and said, “I feel very sad that Shakuntalam has underperformed because the makers and producers gave it all. From the pre-production to release, unhone kahi bhi us picture ko dheela nahi chhoda. After shooting and dubbing, they spent an entire year on CGI. They never took the process for granted and made sure to make it a visual treat. While shooting, I saw they never gave any stress to artists or technicians. They took care of our comfort as well.”

Going further in the interview, Madhoo mentioned about Baahubali and RRR and taking a sly dig at them shared, “Shakuntalam has a strong South Indian flavour, with mythology. Ab Baahubali chali… RRR chali gayi… jab koi picture chal jaati hai, toh you don’t know.. logic nahi hota. Nobody expected that Baahubali would be such a gigantic hit. Aachi bhi bani ho toh bhi itna bada success kisi ne expect nahi kiya tha. We never anticipated that the film would underperform at the box office. So it just hurts you because this is the film where everyone worked really hard.”

Madhoo further explained how she feels Shakuntalam wasn’t accepted by the audience, be it in the South or in Bollywood and pointed out how Ponniyin Selvan 1 didn’t do well at the Hindi box office but did well in the South.

Shakuntalam starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was one of the highly-anticipated movies in Telugu, which was expected to become a blockbuster. However, it seems the movie busted the audience as well as the cast’s expectations. What are your thoughts about Madhoo’s opinion?

