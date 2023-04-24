Samantha Ruth Prabhu At 16 Looked Even More Stunning Than Today; Here's A Retro Pic Of Her Serving Oomphy Vibes!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently made headlines for her performance as Shakuntala in Shaakuntalam. With her Disney princess-like appearance in the film, the actress won the hearts of the audience while showing a range of emotions that spoke aloud about her acting spectacle. While the actress has always treated us with her ever-charming persona on the screen, this time she is here to leave us all awestruck with her 16-year-old picture and rejuvenate our retro vibes.

Samantha recently took to her social media and shared a picture of 16 years old herself, in which she can be seen donning a retro look and wearing a one-piece dress wherein she is looking nothing less than a beauty. As she shared her beautiful picture, she wrote on the same –

“16 year old me🫶🏻”

Take A Look:

On the work front, Samantha has an interesting slate of projects including Kushi, besides Citadel.

