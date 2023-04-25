After leaving a huge impression on the global audience as Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli’s Oscar-winning epic action drama RRR, Jr NTR will soon be seen in his thirtieth film, currently known as NTR 30. The Koratala Siva directorial also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The film is touted as a highly anticipated Telugu-language action-drama that promises to be a visual extravaganza with an exciting storyline.

While the film went on the floor last month after a grand mahurat ceremony in Hyderabad, we are now coming across reports regarding its powerful dialogues being leaked online. Yes, dialogues from NTR’s next have made their way online, and fans are super excited about them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per media reports, a fortnight ago, NTR 30’s dialogue “Yuddham Tadhyam Aithe Katti Kanneellu Pettinaa Kanikarainchaku”, aka “If war is real/immennet but sword sheds tears, don’t show mercy”, was leaked and went viral. Now, another dialogue from the Jr NTR, Said Ali Kahn and Janhvi Kapoor, has made its way online.

As per cinejosh, the latest dialogue from NTR30 to go viral is ‘Samayam yuddhaanni korinappudu praktruti tana sarathini pampistundi. Praktruti koralanu balichche dheeruni prapancha daadiki siddham’. When Google translated from Telugu to Hindi, the line means, “When time calls for war, Prakruti sends her charioteer. Balicche Dhiruni prepares for the global attack of Praktruti Kora.” However, tollywood.net reports the translation as “When time calls for war, nature sends its captain… Prepare for the brave attack of nature’s fangs.”

As per the first website, the dialogues are giving goosebumps to the fans of NTR, and we agree they are super powerful and cannot be overlooked.

During a recent chat, Saif Ali Khan revealed he said yes to Jr NTR’s NTR 30 after a 3-hour-long narration and “was spellbound, emotionally involved all the way.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Trolled, After Jr NTR & Ram Charan, For Faking The US Accent During Citadel Premiere, Netizens Say “Why Do Celebs Like NTR & Her Want To Make Learning Western…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News