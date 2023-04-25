After the box office success of Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1, Mani Ratnam is all set to carry forward the story in the 2nd instalment. As the film is inching closer to its release date, actor Chiyaan Vikram has made an exciting revelation. For the unversed, the 2 part film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s epic novel. Not many know, much before Mani Ratnam, the legendary actor and politician Marudhur Gopalan Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, announced its adaptation in 1959.

Before turning the book into a big screen treat, MGR (who died in 1987) passed the official right to Kamal Haasan. However, the Vikram actor also planned a two-part film with Rajinikanth, Sathyaraj and Prabhu, but things didn’t materialise. Later when he thought of developing the book into a TV series for which, he approached Chiyaan Vikram, who refused the offer.

During his latest interview with News18, Chiyaan Vikram, who plays Aditha Karikalan in PS 2, revealed, “The interesting thing that happened was that, long back, Kamal sir called me to his office and told me that he wants to produce Ponniyin Selvan. He wanted to do it for television. He told me, ‘I would like you to do a role… You can do whichever role you want.’ So, I was given the chance to do any of the three roles. I told him that I would read the books.”

Chiyaan Vikram continued further, “He had said, ‘As an actor, I may not want to do it, but you think about it since it’s for TV and take a call.’ The next day, I got back to him and told him I would wait for it to come to the big screen. It’s very strange that I’ve always been on somebody’s mind for Ponniyin Selvan. But it’s a nice thought.”

Ponniyin Selvan: 2 is slated to hit the screens on April 28.

