Prime Video’s upcoming crime drama Dahaad is already making waves with its recently released riveting trailer that showcases an ensemble cast who are all flawlessly portraying their characters. Featuring an engaging cat-and-mouse chase between Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma, this crime drama is the story of an underdog cop on a mission to solve the suspicious deaths of 27 women. As the mysterious antagonist of the series, Vijay Varma shines in his role, embodying the malicious energy of his character, not just with his performance but also his carefully crafted clothes and his nuanced body language.

Vijay mentioned working closely with the costume designer of the series, to ensure that even in his costume, he exudes the mysterious energy surrounding his character Anand. The actor said, “The outfits were very meticulously designed. The costume designer, Smriti Chauhan, worked very closely with me, because I felt and wanted to base my character on a reptile-like energy.”

Vijay Varma added, “So all my shirts have a vertical pattern on front or back to create an illusion like a chameleon or a snake. This is one of the improvisations that I did with my character, apart from digging deeper into watching crime-thriller documentaries suggested by Reema to understand the psyche of Anand.”

The 8-episode series, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma, all set to release on May 12, exclusively on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories.

Dahaad is directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, Dahaad is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby with Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti as executive producers.

