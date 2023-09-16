Ever since actress Rubina Dilaik has been spotted outside a building that had a maternity clinic, rumours about her pregnancy surfaced online. But, the Bigg Boss winner kept denying all the rumours. However, her photos and videos constantly hinted at her pregnancy and fans were quite sure of that. Finally, after more than a month of speculations, the Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress has announced her pregnancy with her husband Abhinav Shukla on Saturday.

After teasing the fans for quite a while now, both of them shared a joint post with a series of adorable photos of the duo as Rubina Dilaik flaunted her baby bump on a yacht. While the actress sported an all-black outfit, Abhinav looked handsome in a white hoodie paired with blue jeans.

Taking to their Instagram account, the couple wrote in the joint post, “We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do. AS A FAMILY. welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!”

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

As soon as the announcement was made on social media, the couple’s fans and friends rushed to the comments section to congratulate them. Television actresses Sriti Jha, Nia Sharma and Simple Kaul also shared their best wishes and love to the soon-to-be-parents. Rubina and Abhinav’s Bigg Boss housemate Jaan also congratulated the couple for the good news.

One user wrote, “Congratulations Soo happy for you both 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️ The best and original couple of bigboss that I adore the most,” while another said, “Congratulations 🔥❤️mujhe pahle se pta tha”. A third comment read, “Junior rubinav is coming”. Another user commented, “Congratulations 🥳 knew this was coming”. “Congratulations 👏🎈 Bahut luka chupi k baad khush khabri aya finally,” wrote another, while one more said, “Sabko wait tha pregnancy reveal ka. Appki”.

Earlier, a report by Hindustan Times had claimed that the TV star is over four months pregnant. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. The portal quoted a source as saying, “It is true that Rubina and Abhinav are expecting their first baby. She is over four months pregnant and will deliver early next year. They are very happy and excited to embrace motherhood.”

The source had also claimed that the actress had to let go of a fictional show due to her pregnancy. The insider added, “She’s more than four months pregnant. She was earlier confirmed for a fiction show on TV but later she refused owing to health issues. Another reason is that she wants to enjoy this phase of her life.”

Congratulations, Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla!

