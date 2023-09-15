In its fifth week, Gadar 2 collected 7.28 crores at the box office. Now if the film manages to have similar collections in the sixth week as well then it would end up wearing the crown of highest highest-grossing Hindi release ever. The film’s current total stands at 517.28 crores and it’s now merely 7.22 crores away from Pathaan’s (Hindi) lifetime score of 524.50 crores.

Though films so drop on a week-by-week basis, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 still has a chance to bring in similar numbers this week since last week there was an unusual fall due to the arrival of another blockbuster, Jawan. Apart from the fact that Gadar 2 was vying for all audience attention, there was also a huge reduction in screens and shows. As a result of fourth-week numbers of 27.55 crores, it fell to 7.28 crores in the fifth week. Now that the shows have increased again in the sixth week due to Jawan’s euphoria settling down, the Anil Sharma-directed action drama is set to emerge as the highest-grosser of all time.

Besides Gadar 2’s journey, it would be interesting to see how Jawan chases it next because it, too, is in contention for 500 Crore Club entry. However, it’s the journey from there to 525 crores and beyond that would be closely observed.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more box office updates on Gadar 2, stay tuned to Koimoi!

