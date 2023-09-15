It was a phenomenal extended week for Jawan as 347.98 crores came in. Though 350 crores would have had a good ring to it, at the end of the day this is semantics as what the film has achieved so far is also simply terrific and also an all time high. It also sets the template for next bunch of biggies to follow because suddenly from films aiming for lifetime scores of 300 crores, they would now be chasing this much in their first week itself, which would be very difficult to emulate actually.

Coming to the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, it’s now about where would it eventually land. The fact remains that there have been drops during the weekdays. Ideally, the collections should have stayed in that 22-25 crores zone throughout, given the kind of blockbuster start that was seen. On Thursday, the number has come down to 20.10 crores. This is still a huge number but a drop nonetheless. This also means that creation of 600 Crore Club is now ruled out for the Atlee directed film. The target is now back to 500 Crore Club.

So what does it need to reach there? Well, for starters, Jawan need to get at least 75 crores over the weekend. For that, the growth would need to be really spectacular tomorrow and day after. In fact the first thing that the film needs to do is not fall further today because that would make things difficult for huge numbers post Sunday. If the film instead grows and gets 20 crores today then there would be better prospects of 500 crores total.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

