Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in leading roles, has passed with flying colours at the box office. The first extended week concluded on a great note with collections maintaining the 20 crores+ mark even during the weekdays. Another Friday is here and advance booking trends suggest a rock-solid day is on the cards. Scroll below for all the details!

In terms of all languages, the Atlee directorial will surpass the 400 crore mark like a cakewalk and go way past it by the end of this week. It has already made earnings of 369.43 crores till Day 7, while the Hindi collections stand at 327.88 crores. Only sky’s the limit for Shah Rukh Khan’s film and so far, all the signals are green!

As per the latest box office trends flowing in, Jawan is adding another 4.82 crores gross via advance booking on Day 9. Today marks the initiation of the weekend and a surge in footfalls shall be witnessed during the evening and night shows. 1.70 lakh+ tickets have already been sold, which proves this action-thriller has started its day on a rock-solid note.

And that will set the pace for another weekend dhamaka. Jawan has refused to stop at the box office owing to highly positive reviews and many viewers wanting to experience the action spectacle all over again.

Things have been great in the worldwide collections, too. It has crossed Gadar 2 to become the 8th Highest-grossing Bollywood film. The next target is PK and it is to be seen how soon Shah Rukh Khan manages to leave behind Aamir Khan’s blockbuster.

