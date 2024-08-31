Sudhanshu Pandey’s sudden and unexpected exit from Star Plus’ Anupamaa has left the audience shocked. The actor announced his departure from the show a few days ago, after playing the role of Vanraj for four years.

Sudhanshu’s decision sparked speculations that all was not well on the sets of Anupamaa, and reports suggested that he had a rift with the lead of the show, Rupali Ganguly. Rupali has now shared a cryptic post on social media that has added fuel to the fire.

Rupali Ganguly Shares Quote About ‘Nasty’ People Amind Rift Rumors with Sudhanshu Pandey

Rupali took to Instagram on Friday to post a quote by Sadhguru that focuses on dealing with ‘nasty people.’ “If someone is nasty to you, first try love. If that does not work, compassion. If that does not work, distance,” read the post.

The timing of the post has raised eyebrows as it comes just days after Sudhanshu left Anupamaa. As the actor did not reveal the reason behind his exit from the show, reports began to circulate that he was having issues with his co-star, Rupali.

“I want to tell all of you with a heavy heart that I am now not a part of Anupamaa show. From the Raksha Bandhan episode, I am no longer a part of the show. So many days have passed, and I didn’t want my audience to be upset, wondering how I left without informing them,” Sudhanshu said in an Instagram live session on Wednesday.

Sudhanshu was then asked about his alleged differences with Rupali in an interview with Indian Express, to which he replied, “Indulging in these discussions is like wasting your time. There is absolutely no point in even giving attention to such rumors.”

Anupamaa has been on air since July 2020 and has consistently topped the TRP charts. Produced by Rajan Shahi, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Chandni Bhagwanani, and Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni.

Must Read: Bad Newz Is Now On OTT! Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal & Ammy Virk’s Film Is Available For Streaming But There’s A Twist

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News