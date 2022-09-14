Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel is one of the well-known actresses in the industry. She made her acting debut with the romantic thriller blockbuster Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai with Hrithik Roshan. However, she rose to fame with her performance in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001.

She has appeared in several films since then Humraz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Race 2, and Honeymoon Travels PVT Ltd. While she has been away from the silver screen for a while now, she is quite active on social media. Often Ameesha raises the temperatures online with her pictures. This time too she is breaking the internet with her bikini pictures.

Ameesha Patel, who is currently on a vacation in Bahrain, recently shared a video of herself in a bikini on her Instagram handle and captioned the post by simply adding three heart emojis. Her pictures have stunned the internet with her sultry picture in eye-popping ensembles and bikinis.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

While a section of fans loved Ameesha Patel’s new avatar, some were seemingly unhappy with her looks and they ended up age-shaming her. A user trolled her, “Asraf Ali aaj jinda hota to ye dekh kr mar jaata 😂😂” in reference to her film Gadar wherein Amrish Puri played the role of her father Ashraf Ali.

Another user wrote, “Gadar to aap macha rhi ho,” while a third user commented, “Budhape mein bhi 😂😂” Another netizen remarked, “Bs kro ye sb tamasha krne se ab kuch hone nhi wala.” However, some fans are going gaga over her sizzling avatar and coming out in support of her, calling her hotness overload.

Meanwhile, Ameesha Patel is all set to make a comeback to the big screen as she will be seen next in Gadar 2 along with Sunny Deol.

