Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu will be appearing on the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ as celebrity guests to promote their film ‘Drishyam 2’. They will be talking about their film and also play some interesting games with the host Maniesh Paul and answer his hilarious questions.

Apart from it, the era of the 90s will be recreated through iconic songs and dance performances by the contestants. Be it Rubina Dilaik‘s performance on ‘Aankhon se tune kya keh diya’ from the 1998 film ‘Ghulam’, Sriti Jha’s amazing dance moves on the popular track ‘Taal Se Taal Milao’ from the 1999 film ‘Taal’ or Nishant Bhat showing his dance talent on the song ‘Rana ji maaf karna’ from the 1995 movie ‘Karan Arjun’, the contestants on ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ will be leaving no stone unturned to impress the judges and guests.

Looking at Sriti’s performance, Terence Lewis, who will be seen as a guest judge on the show says: “This style is hard to learn in three to four days, and your handling of the prop was flawless.”

Moreover, ‘Imlie’ fame Gashmeer Mahajani expresses his wish of sharing the stage with Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit. “If this is my last time on stage, I want to fulfill my dream of performing and sharing the stage with Madhuri Dixit,” he says.

Furthermore, Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis perform together on the romantic track ‘Janam, I love’ from the 1994 film ‘Yeh Dillagi’ originally picturised on Bollywood actors Kajol and Saif Ali Khan.

‘Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10’ airs on Colors.

