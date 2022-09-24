Does the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan need any introduction? Well, I don’t think so. Ever since the actor stepped foot in the Hindi film industry a new revolution started. Romantic dramas became ‘a thing’. Be it his debut film Deewana or Devdas or Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, you name a film, and SRK has done it with full dedication and sincerity.

The actor who hardly gave any flops had taken a hiatus from the big screen for years. However, SRK is finally returning with the film Pathaan. Even though we got a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra‘s cameo but we can’t wait to see him on the big screens.

A while back in an Instagram live session, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he hasn’t watched Pathaan yet because of the makers. Taking a hilarious dig at the director Siddharth Anand and producer Aditya Chopra, SRK had called them ‘kanjoos’. On the day of the poster release, the Dilwale actor said that he had taken a hiatus because he didn’t enjoy the process of filmmaking. But once he was on set for Pathaan, he had lots of fun.

Talking about how awesome it was to shoot the action sequences and be a part of the project with the wonderful actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he wanted to do a film like this for 30 years. He had said as per a report mentioned in Pinkvilla, “I was always thought of myself as somebody who can do cool action and stuff,” and added that his main motto has always been to entertain his audience.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the movie Zero, along with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. On the other hand, Pathaan is slated to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Are you excited just like us? Let us know in the comments!

