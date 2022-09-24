KRK is back to doing what he’s best at – slamming Bollywood and trolling actors. The actor-turned-self-proclaimed critic begins his day with a Tweet targeting people, especially movie stars. However, this morning was quite different as he Tweeted about himself. The Deshdrohi actor has once again announced his retirement from movie reviews. Yes, you heard that right! Scroll down to read all about it.

Earlier, ahead of the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, the self-claimed critic had announced that Aamir Khan starrer will be the last film he will review.

But looks like that wasn’t the case. This morning, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK took to his Twitter handle to announce his retirement from movie reviews adding that Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer Vikram Vedha will be the last film he will review. He went on to thank industry people for filing cases against him.

KRK said, “I quit” adding “#VikramVedha is the last film, I will review. Thank you all for trusting my reviews n making me the biggest critic in the history of Bollywood. Thanks to all the Bollywood ppl also for not accepting me as a critic but filing so many cases against me to stop my reviews.”

I quit. #VikramVedha is the last film, I will review. Thank you all for trusting my reviews n making me the biggest critic in the history of Bollywood. Thanks to all the Bollywood ppl also for not accepting me as a critic but filing so many cases against me to stop my reviews.❤️ — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 24, 2022

Speaking about his earlier retirement announcement, on August 2, KRK had taken to Twitter to Tweet about the same adding that Laal Singh Chaddha will be his last film.

KRK wrote, “Hope all the Bollywood people will be very happy after hearing this that #LaalSinghChaddha will be the last film, which I will review. Thank you to all the people, who supported me during last 9years!” Further adding, “KRK #TheBrand is the last KHAN super star in the Bollywood. No other Khan will become a superstar ever in the future.”

Hope all the Bollywood people will be very happy after hearing this that #LaalSinghChaddha will be the last film, which I will review. Thank you to all the people, who supported me during last 9years! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 2, 2022

Well, what are your thought on KRK’s retirement. Will you miss the critic and his reviews? (pun intended).

