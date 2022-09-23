Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is well known not only in Pakistani cinema but in Bollywood as well. He is now gearing up for his next film The Legend of Maula Jatt and opened up about what it’s like doing a film with the likes of Christian Bale and Aamir Khan. Scroll down to know more.

The actor made his Bollywood debut with the lead role in the romantic comedy, Khoobsurat. He then played the role of closeted homosexual in the family drama Kapoor & Sons. However, after his stint in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, he has been away from Bollywood.

Now during a conversation with Something Haute YouTube, Fawad Khan was asked about his physical transformation for his role in the upcoming film The Legend of Maula Jatt. He said, “It is not the best thing I did to myself. I would never do that again. I just made some questionable choices, which negatively affected me.”

The Pakistani actor then went on to explain how the physical transformation in a short time can negatively affect one’s health. Since he was diabetic it affected his physical health quite badly. Before bulking up for the film, he weighed around 73-75 kgs and then went up to 100 kgs for the character.

Fawad Khan said, “I was putting in insane hours. It’s not the right way to do these things because the thing is I had limited time. Due to whatever circumstances, it happened the way it happened. I am not Christian Bale but I tried to do what he does, even Aamir Khan for that matter. There is a dark underbelly to all of these physical transformations and people should know that when you make these decisions, it is taking a huge toll on your health. And it happened. Ten days into it, I was hospitalised. My kidneys shut down.”

Fawad Khan further said that even though he was hospitalised for a few days, it took him almost three months to fully recover. He was advised to walk less, and eliminate stress completely by the doctors. He also said that he would never encourage anyone to go through the misguided physical transformation.

