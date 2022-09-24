From past days, Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has been in the news for calling out Brahmastra and it’s ‘fake collection’ at the box office. The Kashmir Files director has been slamming the film, its director Ayan Mukerji and lead actor Ranbir Kapoor left right and centre for showing the fake collection of the film.

He once again took to his social media asking industry people to take notes of the box office data of 2019 and 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Vivek Agnihotri shared a photo of a TV screen which shows the box office data of Bollywood, Hollywood and others languages (majorly South). The screen shows that the only languages that has seen a rise at the box office collection is South which was 48% in 2019 and is now 58% in 2021. Captioning the same he wrote, “Wow! Interesting. I hope Bollywood is taking notes. PS: I hope these are not FAKE figures..”

Wow! Interesting. I hope Bollywood is taking notes. PS: I hope these are not FAKE figures. pic.twitter.com/ALCmHZVRcD — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 23, 2022

Earlier slamming Brahmastra’s numbers, Vivek had Tweeted, “Problem is everything runs on fakeness in Bollywood. And nobody is answerable. No industry can survive which invests 0% in R&D and wastes 70-80% of money on stars. Brahmastra wipes out over ₹800 crore wealth of PVR and Inox investors | Business Insider.”

Vivek Agnihotri in his interview with Kushal Mehra had said, “Brahmastra, do they even know the meaning of that? And then they are talking about Astra Verse, what is even that? Then you put your director, who can’t even pronounce Brahmastra. He is a wonderful director. I loved his Wake Up Sid and the second film and I wish he made a wonderful film. I am concerned about him like a mother is concerned about their children. I am very disappointed. So these are the problems.”

Coming back what are your thoughts on this data? Do let us know!

