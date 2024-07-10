Vijay Sethupathi’s action extravaganza, Maharaja, continues to weave its box office magic, defying the odds of a looming streaming release. Read on!

Even with its Netflix debut scheduled for July 12th, the film raked in another 21 lakh on its 26th day (4th Tuesday), a testament to the unwavering support of its loyal fanbase. This unwavering dedication is further amplified by Tuesday’s overall Tamil occupancy of 16.52%, indicating a persistent regional audience interest in experiencing Maharaja on the big screen.

Maharaja’s Profit Soars, ROI Breaks Records

Maharaja‘s theatrical journey has translated into a financial windfall. With its latest collection, the film’s net India total surges to a commendable 70.44 crore after 26 days. This figure, dwarfing its modest budget of 20 crore, translates to a staggering profit of 50.44 crore.

But the financial triumph doesn’t stop there. Maharaja boasts a phenomenal return on investment (ROI) of a staggering 252.2%, solidifying its position as a resounding commercial success.

Directed by the talented Nithilan Swaminathan and brought to life by Passion Studios and The Route, Maharaja features Vijay Sethupathi leading a stellar cast that includes the renowned Anurag Kashyap, the ever-gracious Abhirami, and the captivating Mamta Mohandas.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja Conquers International Markets

Maharaja’s reign extends beyond the borders of India. Overseas collections currently stand at a robust 24.25 crore, showcasing the film’s ability to resonate with international audiences. When combined with the domestic total, Maharaja’s worldwide gross collection reaches a noteworthy 107.36 crore, solidifying its status as a global phenomenon.

As Maharaja prepares to take its bow on the digital stage via Netflix, its theatrical run continues to defy expectations. The film’s ability to maintain audience interest and generate healthy box office collections despite the approaching streaming release is a testament to its quality and the enduring appeal of Vijay Sethupathi’s star power.

With the release of Indian 2 and Kalki 2898 AD already dominating the theatres, Maharaja will stop its theatrical reign in the coming days. Nevertheless, the film has already carved its name in box office history, leaving audiences eager to witness its next chapter unfold on their home screens.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Indian 2 Advance Booking (2 Days To Go): Day 1 Collections Of Kamal Haasan-Starrer To Be Bigger Than Shankar’s 2.O In Tamil Nadu?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News