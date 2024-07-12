There’s only one word that comes to our mind when we analyze Kalki 2898 AD box office run – glorious! Prabhas and Deepika Padukone led the film on a thunderous note, but what’s better is that it has held its fort strong even after two weeks. The epic dystopian film has now crossed the lifetime of the blockbuster Pathaan in India. Scroll below for all the exciting updates!

It would be safe to say that Kalki has surpassed risks, fears, and negativity to achieve milestones in its theatrical run. Nag Ashwin has mounted the film on a staggering budget of 600-700 crores and looking at the response, it feels like every single penny is worth it! In the past few days, there were allegations against the producers of inflating box office collections, but none of those rumors have affected this magnum opus in any way. Prabhas mania is truly one of a kind!

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection (India)

In 15 days, Kalki 2898 AD has amassed approximately 551.75 crores net nationwide. This is one of the smoothest entries into the 500 crore club by any Indian film. And if that’s not enough, the epic dystopian sci-fi action drama has surpassed the lifetime of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan.

Pathaan was extra special because it marked the ‘comeback’ of Shah Rukh Khan, almost five years after the Zero (2018) debacle. Fans all across the world got emotional to see him rise and shine, and the extra love boosted box office collections to a total of 543.22 crores.

That’s just another milestone Deepika Padukone unlocked by beating her film to achieve new heights!

Officially set to enter Top 5 highest-grossing Indian films

Today, Kalki 2898 AD will surpass the lifetime earnings of Animal (554 crores). With that, it will officially mark its entry into the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films of all time!

More about Kalki

The ensemble cast includes Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan, and Brahmanandam. It is produced by C Ashwini Dutt under his production banner, Vyjanthy Movies.

